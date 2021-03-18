Left Menu

Hostels to be closed in Maharashtra's Palghar after 30 students test positive for COVID-19

All government and private student hostels in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been asked to remain closed from next week after 30 residential students of the Nandore tribal government ashram school tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All government and private student hostels in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been asked to remain closed from next week after 30 residential students of the Nandore tribal government ashram school tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Deputy Collector of Palghar Kiran Mahajan said that in view of the safety of students, the administration has decided to close all government and private student hostels in Palghar district till further notice.

Samples of 193 students were sent for COVID-19 test after initial symptoms and reports of 30 students and a teacher came positive, Mahajan said. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday imposed a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. Only essential services including vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will are open in the district.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 15,4036 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,16,3391 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 53,080 in the state. (ANI)

