Section 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Barwani District Administration imposed Section 144 in the district in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases.ANI | Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:24 IST
Barwani District Administration on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the district in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases. People coming from Maharashtra will be advised to stay in 7-day home quarantine mandatory.
Action to be taken against those found without wearing a mask. The order has been issued by District Collector Shivraj Singh Verma. Madhya Pradesh reports 917 new COVID19 cases, 500 recoveries, and one death today. Total cases in the state are 2,71,957, total recoveries are 2,62,031. The death toll is at 3,894 and the active cases are 6,032. (ANI)
