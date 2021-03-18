Left Menu

TN polls: Khushbu declares Rs 22.55 crore assets; State BJP prez Murugan owns Rs 1.53 cr worth assets

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar, the BJP candidate from Thousand Lights constituency in the city, on Thursday filed her nomination for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, declaring assets worth about Rs 22.55 crore.

BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth Rs 1.53 crore and the value of assets of his spouse Dr C Kalayarasi is Rs 1.09 crore.

While Khushbu's self-acquired, immovable assets were to the tune of Rs 17.99 crore, it was Rs 16.57 crore as regards her husband, Sundar C, a noted filmmaker.

Moveable assets of the actor and that of her husband is Rs 4.55 crore and Rs 1.83 crore respectively.

She has loans of Rs 3.45 crore and her spouse Rs 5.55 crore, the BJP member declared in the affidavit filed with her nomination papers.

The duo's immovable assets include non-farm lands in more than one location in Tamil Nadu besides flats and residential buildings here and suburbs.

Khushbu, who joined the BJP in October last year after ending her six-year old association with the Congress, also has residential buildings in Telangana and Udhagamandalam (Ooty) which includes land portion as well.

She has a total of four criminal cases pending against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

