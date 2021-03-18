DPIIT to hold meeting with industry associations on FDI in e-commerce on Friday

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will hold a meeting with industry associations like CII on Friday on issues pertaining to foreign direct investment (FDI) in the e-commerce sector, an official said. This would be the second meeting on the matter. A meeting with traders' bodies including the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) was held on Wednesday (March 17). Similar deliberations with different ministries and departments are scheduled on March 23 and with e-commerce companies on March 25, the official said. These meetings assume significance as last month Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said the government was considering coming out with certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the ''true spirit'' of the law and rules. The minister had stated that there have been complaints from consumers and small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation. CAIT has time and again alleged that e-commerce players have violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act and FDI rules. As per the current policy, 100 per cent FDI is permitted in marketplace e-commerce activities. It is prohibited in inventory-based activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

