Left Menu

Africa lags on 2030 global goal of gender parity in politics

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, March 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Africa has increased the number of women in parliament but still looks set to miss a global goal of gender parity in politics by 2030, a European think tank said on Thursday. The study by Sweden's International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) found that women occupied 24% of Africa's 12,113 parliamentary seats in the upper and lower houses in 2020 - up from 9% in 2000.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:08 IST
Africa lags on 2030 global goal of gender parity in politics

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, March 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Africa has increased the number of women in parliament but still looks set to miss a global goal of gender parity in politics by 2030, a European think tank said on Thursday.

The study by Sweden's International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) found that women occupied 24% of Africa's 12,113 parliamentary seats in the upper and lower houses in 2020 - up from 9% in 2000. But progress was slow, it said, with women facing a barrage of challenges underpinned by entrenched sexism, be it a dearth of opportunity, lack of economic support or outright prejudice. The report said this would make it hard to meet a global development goal agreed by United Nations states of achieving equal opportunities in political decision making by 2030.

"The burden of household chores and inequitable access to higher education limit women's ability to enjoy the opportunities and benefits of citizenship as men on an equal footing in the political sphere," said the report. "Political parties are themselves deeply patriarchal, male-dominated entities that have been slow to transform."

Gender experts say women winning a voice at the top will have a trickle-down effect, helping counter generations of abuse and discrimination, as well as changing mindsets that keep women subservient. The study found female representation in African parliaments was slightly below the global average of 26%, and much lower than women's share in the Americas, at 32%, and Europe's 30%.

There were also significant differences across the continent's 54 countries, with Rwanda having the highest representation of female lawmakers in the world at 61% compared to Nigeria, which only has 6%. The study also found regional disparities.

The Horn of Africa performed best with an average 33% women in parliament, while countries in southern Africa had 29%, and West Africa had the lowest, with a share of just 16%. Malawi's former president Joyce Banda said the findings were a "wake-up call" showing a mountain of work ahead for Africa to achieve gender equality in its political institutions.

"This global agenda to be achieved by 2030 will remain a dream if Africa does not change its systems, practices and policies to ensure that more women sit on the political decision-making table," wrote Banda in the report's foreword. "Deeply entrenched patriarchy in our African society has posed many barriers for women in political participation. It is time that the worth of a woman is counted beyond so-called 'traditional' roles."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to slow vaccine rollout due to supply crunch in India, testing of big batch

Britain will have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test the stability of an additional 1.7 million doses. Supp...

Car used by Waze was parked outside Sena MLA's office: Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday alleged that one of the luxury cars used by arrested police official Sachin Waze was parked outside the office of a Shiv Sena MLA.The NIA, which is probing Wazes alleged role in the placing of an explosives-l...

Bulgaria to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca's shots

Bulgaria will resume inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday after the European drug regulator said the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any potential risks, the head of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency said on Thursday...

EU's drug regulator backs 'safe and effective' AstraZeneca vaccine

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021