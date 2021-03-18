Left Menu

FIR filed against two for spitting on roti dough in West Delhi hotel

An FIR has been filed against two people in the West Delhi area who were seen spitting in the dough while making chapatis in a purported video.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:25 IST
FIR filed against two for spitting on roti dough in West Delhi hotel
rashant Gautam, Addition DCP West District. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been filed against two people in the West Delhi area who were seen spitting in the dough while making chapatis in a purported video. According to Prashant Gautam, Delhi Police Additional DCP West District, local police was informed about the incident after the video surfaced on Twitter.

"We came to know of a video via Twitter wherein two people were seen spitting on the dough while making rotis. Through the video, it was also said that this was done somewhere in the Khayala area. Local police were informed of the same," Gautam said. He added that the video was from 'Hotel Chand' that was running on unlicensed premises.

"In the probe, it was found that this video is from a Hotel Chand in the area. The men in the video have been identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim. We have registered an FIR. The hotel was being run on unlicensed premises," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to slow vaccine rollout due to supply crunch in India, testing of big batch

Britain will have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test the stability of an additional 1.7 million doses. Supp...

Car used by Waze was parked outside Sena MLA's office: Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday alleged that one of the luxury cars used by arrested police official Sachin Waze was parked outside the office of a Shiv Sena MLA.The NIA, which is probing Wazes alleged role in the placing of an explosives-l...

Bulgaria to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca's shots

Bulgaria will resume inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday after the European drug regulator said the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any potential risks, the head of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency said on Thursday...

EU's drug regulator backs 'safe and effective' AstraZeneca vaccine

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021