FIR filed against two for spitting on roti dough in West Delhi hotel
An FIR has been filed against two people in the West Delhi area who were seen spitting in the dough while making chapatis in a purported video.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:25 IST
An FIR has been filed against two people in the West Delhi area who were seen spitting in the dough while making chapatis in a purported video. According to Prashant Gautam, Delhi Police Additional DCP West District, local police was informed about the incident after the video surfaced on Twitter.
"We came to know of a video via Twitter wherein two people were seen spitting on the dough while making rotis. Through the video, it was also said that this was done somewhere in the Khayala area. Local police were informed of the same," Gautam said. He added that the video was from 'Hotel Chand' that was running on unlicensed premises.
"In the probe, it was found that this video is from a Hotel Chand in the area. The men in the video have been identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim. We have registered an FIR. The hotel was being run on unlicensed premises," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ibrahim
- Delhi
- Khayala
- West Delhi
- Sabi Anwar
- Gautam
- An FIR
ALSO READ
NGT directs Delhi chief secy to look into plea alleging pollution by industries in North West Delhi
Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter
Woman, her kids found hanging in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur: Police
AP govt launches fact check website, twitter account to curb fake news
Decomposed bodies of woman, her male friend found in west Delhi