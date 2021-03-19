Left Menu

Mexico says oil for domestic use, claims big find

Mexican officials said Thursday they have found an oil field with possible reserves of 500 million to 600 million barrels, but President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador vowed not to pump more than 2 million barrels per day nationwide, the amount he says is needed to supply domestic demand.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 19-03-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 04:59 IST
Mexico says oil for domestic use, claims big find

Mexican officials said Thursday they have found an oil field with possible reserves of 500 million to 600 million barrels, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vowed not to pump more than 2 million barrels per day nationwide, the amount he says is needed to supply domestic demand. “This new policy means not pumping more oil than is needed to cover domestic demand for fuels,” López Obrador said. “In quantitative terms, this means that during our administration we will not pump out of the ground more than two million barrels per day.” In part, that is wishful thinking. The state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, currently produces only about 1.75 million barrels per day. But Pemex Director Octavio Romero said the newly identified onshore Dzimpona 1 deposit, located in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco, should help the company boost daily production to 2 million barrels by the end of this year. He said Mexico's proven total reserves, which had fallen from 16 billion barrels in 2006 to 7 billion when López Obrador took office Dec. 1, 2018, have slowly recovered to about 7.4 billion barrels and should reach 7.8 billion by the end of 2021.

Romero also revealed Pemex has been widely delaying payments to its suppliers and contractors. He acknowledged the problem has become so bad that some suppliers have turned to bribing officials or turning to hiring middlemen to try to get paid for work they have done. He said that with the coronavirus pandemic and drop in demand, “Pemex's finances were highly affected.” Romero urged business owners to have confidence that Pemex will eventually pay its debts, and announced a public website of payments, to stem a flood of public information requests from people waiting to get paid.

“Businessmen, have absolute confidence that Pemex will fully honor its commitment and pay all its debts,” Romero said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban

South African Muslim organisations have called on the countrys foreign minister to intervene in the proposed Sri Lankan ban on the burqa and closure of hundreds of Islamic schools.This followed the announcement by Sri Lankas minister for pu...

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.Till Kot...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was bleeding from a recent surge in violence...

Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were untruthful when they said they handed over Mengs phone passcodes to police by acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021