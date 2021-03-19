Parliament Schedule for Friday, March 19 LOK SABHA -Bills for consideration and passing -The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 Private Members' business RAJYA SABHA Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, ministries of agriculture and farmer welfare and rural development and on the Ministry of Tribal Affairs PTI DV

