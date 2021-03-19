Maharashtra reports 25,833 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported as many as 25,833 new COVID-19 cases and 12,764 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Thursday as per the state health department. The state also reported 58 deaths in this period, taking the death toll to 53,138. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 23,96,340, including 21,75,565 recoveries, and 1,66,353 active cases.

Many districts in the state observed lockdown due to rising cases of coronavirus. Pune reported 4,965 of the 25,833 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday. The district also reported 31 deaths in the said period, taking the death toll in the district to 9,486. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 4,53,532 including 4,14,086 recoveries, and 30,129 active cases.

In Aurangabad, a total of 1,557 fresh cases of the deadly virus were reported in the last 24 hours yesterday. It also reported 15 deaths taking the death toll in the district to 1,383. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 62,992 including 53,039 recoveries, and 8,570 active cases. (ANI)

