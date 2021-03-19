Left Menu

55 hectares of govt land reclaimed from encroachers for mangrove regeneration

Public awareness is being generated on the mangrove protection and residents of nearby villages are beginning to realize that mangrove is a time-tested natural barrier against tidal surge and cyclones, they said. Green activists are, however, of the view that large areas are still under unlawful and environmentally-damaging prawn cultivation. Provisions of clauses of Coastal Regulation Zone, environment protection law, and forest conservation act are being contravened.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:20 IST
55 hectares of govt land reclaimed from encroachers for mangrove regeneration
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bhitarkanika National Park and Revenue department authorities have demolished unauthorized prawn dykes and reclaimed nearly 55 hectares of encroached government land lying on the fringe of swampy mangrove forest in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said.

These plots were under the unauthorized occupation of prawn farmers. The erection of prawn dykes was unlawful as these plots had spilled into prohibited Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, they said.

The dyke (ghery) demolition was undertaken along with the forest-side patches in the Batighar forest block under Mahakalpada tehsil on Wednesday. The series was dismantled amid the presence of armed police. No report of any untoward incident was reported during the exercise, said, officials.

''The reclaimed patches are being taken up for mangrove regeneration program so that prawn farmers would not reoccupy the encroachment-free areas. The mangrove plantation work would begin within a week'', said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bikash Chandra Dash.

The reclaimed areas are conducive for mangrove regeneration as there is a regular inflow of tidal waters, he said.

Conceding the fact that similar exercise undertaken in the past has not been entirely successful in checking the mangrove degradation, the forest officials said the eviction drive is being launched in an organized manner this time.

A task force comprising senior and experienced forest protection officials has been constituted. Public awareness is being generated on the mangrove protection and residents of nearby villages are beginning to realize that mangrove is a time-tested natural barrier against tidal surge and cyclones, they said.

Green activists are, however, of the view that large areas are still under unlawful and environmentally-damaging prawn cultivation.

''Provisions of clauses of Coastal Regulation Zone, environment protection law, and forest conservation act are being contravened. Besides influential land-grabbers and prawn mafias are infringing the Orissa land encroachment act.

''The revenue department is empowered to evict them and institute criminal cases against the encroachers while the forest officials are also empowered to demolish the series,'' said environment activist Biswajit Mohanty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...

Flexible workspaces to lease 3 million square feet of space in 2021: Colliers

In 2021, flexible workspace operators are likely to lease about 3 million square feet of space across the top six Indian cities, as operators are likely to focus on signing large enterprise-level deals and cut down on speculative centers. D...

Hope for mango traders in Pune as customers increase

Punes Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year. Last year, due to coronavirus outbr...

Netflix's 'Ajeeb Daastaans' teaser out, film to release on April 16

The release date of Netflixs upcoming anthology Ajeeb Daastaans was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film on Friday. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021