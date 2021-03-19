Sabarimala temple opens for devotees for 'Uthram festival'
The Sabarimala temple opened on Thursday morning for the "Uthram festival" at the hill shrine in Kerala, which will remain open till March 28.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:48 IST
The Sabarimala temple opened on Thursday morning for the "Uthram festival" at the hill shrine in Kerala, which will remain open till March 28. Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for devotees who want to visit the temple.
The issue of Sabarimala women's entry is back in the limelight in the state, as both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) are using it as a major poll plank for campaigning in the ensuing assembly election. Yesterday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government will take a decision after consulting with all believers once the final verdict on the temple comes, both Congress and BJP mounted pressure on the Left to clarify if they would submit a new affidavit in Supreme Court on Sabarimala.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
