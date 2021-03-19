Left Menu

Hope for mango traders in Pune as customers increase

Pune's Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year.

Trader Raosaheb Kunjir speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Pune's Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year. "Last year, due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, farmers suffered losses. This year the pandemic is still there but we have vaccines now. People still taking precautionary measures. The market is witnessing increased footfall," Raosaheb Kunjir, a trader said while speaking to ANI.

He further added that if the threat of COVID-19 returns, business is likely to be disrupted again. The rate of mangoes has witnessed a rise and they are being sold at Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 per kilogram, according to the traders who also claim that their daily sales have gone up.

Meanwhile, 4,965 of 25,833 cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours were reported from Pune, the state health department informed yesterday. The district also reported 31 deaths during this period, taking the death toll to 9,486.

The total number of cases in the district now stands at 4,53,532 including 4,14,086 recoveries, and 30,129 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

