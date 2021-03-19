Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower
European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.6% by 0809 GMT, tracking a dour session on Wall Street overnight after U.S. bond yields surged.Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:47 IST
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.6% by 0809 GMT, tracking a dour session on Wall Street overnight after U.S. bond yields surged. France's CAC 40 was down 0.7% after the nation imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the health crisis.
Oil & gas, banks, and miners led the declines as the fresh lockdowns dampened hopes of a swift economic rebound. Shares in BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total fell between 1.8% and 2.9% after crude prices plunged almost 7% overnight on fears the new lockdowns will hurt fuel demand.
