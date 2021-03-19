Left Menu

Govt flagged concerns with Welthungerhilfe on accuracy of data on India's hunger level: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:08 IST
Govt flagged concerns with Welthungerhilfe on accuracy of data on India's hunger level: Tomar
File photo. Image Credit: IANS

The government has flagged its concerns with German organization Welthungerhilfe on ''appropriateness, accuracy and representativeness of data'' used to calculate the level of hunger in India, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Friday.

Tomar, during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said the Global Hunger Index (GHI) Report 2020 -- published jointly by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe -- has given a score of 27.2 for India and ranked the country at 94 out of 107.

Whereas in the GHI Report 2019, India had scored 30.3 and was ranked 102 out of 117.

''This shows improvement towards reducing hunger in the country as the GHI score has reduced from 30.3 to 27.2 during the period 2019 to 2020,'' the minister said.

However, the government has ''raised concerns of the country with Welthungerhilfe regarding appropriateness, accuracy, and representativeness of data used for calculation of the level of hunger in India,'' he said.

Tomar mentioned that the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) conducted in 2017-28 showed an improvement in indicators -- wasting, stunting and undernutrition -- when compared to data enumerated from National Family Survey 4 (NFHS-4) in 2015-16.

These three indicators are used at the national level for measurement of the prevalence of undernourishment, he added.

The minister also highlighted several measures, including Mission Poshan, National Food Security Act, among others, that are being taken to address hunger and malnutrition in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzanias first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the countrys largest city.Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her rig...

European shares slip on lockdown worries, still set for third week of gains

European stocks slid on Friday after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4, tracking a dour session on Wall Stre...

Lebanese are gripped by worry as economic meltdown speeds up

Shops closing, companies going bankrupt and pharmacies with shelves emptying - in Lebanon these days, fistfights erupt in supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get to subsidized powdered milk, rice and cooking oil. Like almost every other Le...

Over 14,500 children adopted since 2017: WCD ministry

Over 14,500 children in the country have been adopted since 2017, including 2,094 by foreign citizens, the Women, and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021