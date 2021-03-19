South Africa's Eskom says power cuts to be suspended from midday

South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom will cancel scheduled power cuts from midday local time (1000 GMT), its spokesman said on Friday.

Eskom added in a statement that it had returned generation units to service at its Duvha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel, and Kusile power stations.

"The improved generation availability, together with the lower long weekend demand, has enabled us to cancel load-shedding," the statement said, using a local term for scheduled outages. South Africa has a public holiday on Monday, March 22.

