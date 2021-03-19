Left Menu

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over alleged rape, murder case of minors in Walayar

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district. The Court also said that the state government should give all the logistical support for the case.

Justice VG Arun issued the order based on the petition filed by the mother of the victims seeking a CBI probe. The eldest of the siblings aged 13 was found hanging inside their home at Walayar on January 13, 2017 and the younger sister (9) on March 4 was found in the same manner. As per the postmortem report, both were sexually assaulted.

The autopsy report in the case of the younger girl even suggested the possibility of homicidal hanging. However, a special POCSO court in Palakkad had, in October 2019, acquitted the five accused for want for evidence. But in January this year, Kerala High Court set aside this order. The Court also ordered a re-trial in the case.

Public outcry and protests had erupted in the state then, seeking justice for the family of the girls. The state government had on November 18, 2019 removed the Public Prosecutor who handled the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

