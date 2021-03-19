Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:33 IST
Olympics-Tokyo organisers to meet Saturday; debate on foreign spectators expected
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics will meet with Japanese government officials on Saturday evening, the event's local organizing committee said, with a discussion of whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda.

The meeting, from 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), will be held by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the central government of Japan, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement on Friday.

