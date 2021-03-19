Left Menu

NCP leader hits out at Centre, calls it 'Kumbhakarna sarkar'

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil took a dig at the Centre on the World Sleep Day on Friday, asking how to wake up the Kumbhakarna government to issues like farmers' stir, fuel price rise, and job losses. The state NCP chief also alleged that more than 300 farmers have died in the ongoing protest against the three new central farm laws.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Jayant_R_Patil)

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil took a dig at the Centre on the 'World Sleep Day on Friday, asking how to wake up the ''Kumbhakarna government'' to issues like farmers' stir, fuel price rise, and job losses.

The state NCP chief also alleged that more than 300 farmers have died in the ongoing protest against the three new central farm laws.

''More than 300 farmers have lost their lives in the protest. Thousands of youngsters are losing jobs every day.

Petrol, diesel, LPG rates are the highest ever and the financial condition of the country is in the ICU. How to wake up the Kumbhakarna sarkar? #WorldSleepDay,'' Patil, whose Water Resources Minister, asked on Twitter.

Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of antagonist Ravana in the epic Ramayana, is a character who sleeps for six months a year.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year with a demand that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws and make a new one that would ensure a legal guarantee on the minimum selling price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

