NCP leader hits out at Centre, calls it 'Kumbhakarna sarkar'

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil took a dig at the Centre on the 'World Sleep Day on Friday, asking how to wake up the ''Kumbhakarna government'' to issues like farmers' stir, fuel price rise, and job losses.

The state NCP chief also alleged that more than 300 farmers have died in the ongoing protest against the three new central farm laws.

''More than 300 farmers have lost their lives in the protest. Thousands of youngsters are losing jobs every day.

Petrol, diesel, LPG rates are the highest ever and the financial condition of the country is in the ICU. How to wake up the Kumbhakarna sarkar? #WorldSleepDay,'' Patil, whose Water Resources Minister, asked on Twitter.

Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of antagonist Ravana in the epic Ramayana, is a character who sleeps for six months a year.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year with a demand that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws and make a new one that would ensure a legal guarantee on the minimum selling price.

