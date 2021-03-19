Left Menu

Military Ombud saddened by death of pilots in aircraft crash

The accident occurred during the scheduled General Flying Day on Wednesday at the South African Air Force Museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:05 IST
Military Ombud saddened by death of pilots in aircraft crash
Masondo said he was saddened by the untimely death of the two Reserve Force pilots whilst on duty. Image Credit: ANI

The South African Military Ombud Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo Thursday sent his condolences to the families of two Reserve Force pilots who lost their lives whilst attempting to land a Patchen Explorer light aircraft at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion, Tshwane.

The accident occurred during the scheduled General Flying Day on Wednesday at the South African Air Force Museum.

Masondo said he was saddened by the untimely death of the two Reserve Force pilots whilst on duty.

"On behalf of my Office, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of retired South African Air Force pilot, Major General Des Barker and former Indian Air Force (AIF) fighter pilot Rama Iyer, as well as friends and colleagues who crossed pathways with them. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

"These are former soldiers who chose to serve the nation as members of the Reserve Force as and when called upon by the SANDF.

"As we mourn these fallen pilots it is important that we remember the role that they played throughout their careers in the South African and Indian Air Forces, respectively," Lt Gen Masondo said.

General Masondo's Office was established in 2012 to investigate and ensure that complaints against the SANDF are resolved in a fair, economical and expeditious manner.

The mandate of the Office is to investigate complaints lodged in writing against the SANDF from current and former members of the SANDF, regarding their conditions of service, as well as members of the public regarding the official conduct of members of the SANDF.

Masondo said his Office is open to assist those who would like to lodge complaints.

A complaints form is also available on the website of the Military Ombud.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown is an option, says Maha CM as COVID-19 cases rise alarmingly

A day after Maharashtra witnessed the highest one-day spike of 25,833 COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.Talking to reporters in Nandurb...

Param Bir Singh transfer: BJP leader flays 'contradictions'

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday said the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state was full of contradictions as constituents were talking in different voices over the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze and the transfe...

Erdogan says he will discuss Turkey-EU issues, east Mediterranean with EU chiefs

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would hold talks over issues between Turkey and the European Union and developments in the eastern Mediterranean with the blocs chiefs in a video call later in the day, ahead of next weeks EU summi...

Turkey's Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin 'unacceptable'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Bidens comments about Russias Vladimir Putin, in which he called him a killer, were unacceptable and not fitting of a president. In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021