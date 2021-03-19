Left Menu

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in February

Tamil Nadu State with 1237 points topped the index table whereas Bihar State with 842 points stood at the bottom. Amongst states, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by West Bengal State -20 points and - 19 points respectively mainly due to falling in the prices of wheat atta, chilies green, vegetables and fruits, and firewood, etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural laborers rose to 2.67 percent and 2.76 percent in February against 2.17 percent and 2.35 percent respectively in January 2021.

Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at 1.55 percent and 1.85 percent respectively in February 2021, a labor ministry statement said.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of February 2021 decreased by 1 point each to stand at 1037 and 1044 points respectively, compared to January.

The CPI-AL was at 1010 and CPI-RL at 1016 in February 2020.

The major contribution towards the fall in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food with (-) 2.94 points and (-) 2.54 points respectively mainly due to fall in prices of wheat atta, gur, potato, cauliflower etc, the statement said.

The fall/rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded a decrease of 1 to 20 points in 10 States and an increase of 1 to 11 points in 8 States whereas index of 2 States remained stationary. Tamil Nadu State with 1252 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh State with 818 points stood at the bottom. In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded a decrease of 1 to 19 points in 10 States and an increase of 1 to 11 points in 9 States whereas index of Odisha State remained stationary. Tamil Nadu State with 1237 points topped the index table whereas Bihar State with 842 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by West Bengal State (-20 points and - 19 points respectively) mainly due to fall in the prices of wheat atta, chilies green, vegetables and fruits and firewood etc. On the contrary, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Kerala State (+11 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, fish fresh, onion and vegetables and fruits etc. ''The decrease in index is mainly on account of decline in the prices of wheat atta & vegetables which will bring cheers to the millions of laborers working in rural areas by putting lesser burden on their pockets,'' Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

