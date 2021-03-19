MoD signs contract with BDL for 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore, in New Delhi on March 19, 2021. This will further boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government. It is a 'Repeat Order' of contract, which was signed with BDL on March 08, 2016.

The Milan-2T is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France. These missiles can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive & defensive tasks. Induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years.

This project is a big opportunity for the defence industry to showcase its capability and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the defence sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)