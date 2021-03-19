Left Menu

Now, people can hire Jaipur Metro coaches for birthdays

In an initiative to generate extra revenue, the Jaipur Metro said now, people can hire coaches to celebrate birthdays and other events.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:19 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Jaipur Metro/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In an initiative to generate extra revenue, the Jaipur Metro said now, people can hire coaches to celebrate birthdays and other events. The Jaipur Metro had also been hired for the shooting of short advertisements earlier.

According to an official statement on Thursday, the person who desires to celebrate an event in metro coaches has to pay Rs 5,000 per coach for four hours and an additional 1,000 per extra hour. Similarly, for four coaches, the charges will be Rs 20,000 per four hours and an additional 5,000 per hour.

It also stated that in association with an event management company, short-term advertisements through banners, stands and canopies has also been arranged at metro stations. (ANI)

