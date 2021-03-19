40 Nursing Cadets commissioned into Military Nursing Service at INHS Asvini

The Commissioning Ceremony of 7th Batch of Basic BSc Nursing Cadets of College of Nursing was held today, 18 Mar 21, at INHS Asvini, Mumbai. 40 Nursing Cadets were commissioned into the Military Nursing Service (MNS) after the completion of four years of training. The Chief Guest for the occasion, Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin, Commanding Officer INHS Asvini, congratulated the newly commissioned Nursing Officers and felicitated the meritorious students.

Lt Chuskit Angmo was awarded 'DGMS Rolling Trophy' and 'Pushpa Malik Trophy' for standing first in academics with 86.66%. Lt Aleena Davis received 'Asvini Crest' for the best All Round Nursing Cadet of the batch and Lt Kirti Shukla was awarded 'Smt Padma Krishna Rolling Trophy' for the best bedside Nursing Cadet. Brig Omana Kuriakose, Principal Matron, the senior-most Nursing Officer of the unit administered Nurse's Pledge to the newly commissioned Nursing Officers.

College of Nursing, established in 2010, is affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik and offers four years degree programme and one year PG Diploma course in five nursing specialisations.

(With Inputs from PIB)