Left Menu

MoD signs contract with BDL to supply 4,960 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army

The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:23 IST
MoD signs contract with BDL to supply 4,960 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore in New Delhi. The Milan-2T is produced by BDL under license from a defence firm from France, Defence Ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, these missiles can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive and defensive tasks. This will further boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

National Grid to buy PPL's UK utility business for 7.8 bln stg

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin 'unacceptable'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Bidens comments about Russias Vladimir Putin, in which he called him a killer, were unacceptable and not fitting of a president. In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesda...

Soccer-Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw

The following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals which took place in Nyon on Friday Quarter-final 1 Manchester City v Borussia DortmundQuarter-final 2 Porto v Chelsea Quarter-final 3 Bayern Munich v Paris St...

FOCUS-Room with a view: Investors check out Italy's top hotels

International investors are casting an eye over some of Italys grandest hotels whose family owners may be persuaded to part with properties that can be refurbished in time for tourists to return. The number of guests in Italian hotels more ...

It's a 'powder keg': Germany's centre-right frets over ruling CDU’s decline

Germanys pro-business Free Democrats, emerging as a pivotal force ahead of September elections, worry that declining support for Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats could scupper their chances of joining up to keep the centre-righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021