MoD signs contract with BDL to supply 4,960 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army
The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore in New Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:23 IST
The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore in New Delhi. The Milan-2T is produced by BDL under license from a defence firm from France, Defence Ministry said in a press release.
According to the ministry, these missiles can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive and defensive tasks. This will further boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the government. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi Municipal Council ranked top on government's 'Municipal Performance Index' in less than million population category.
UN envoy: Myanmar army is "surprised" at opposition to coup
Thailand probes Facebook''s removal of army-linked accounts
Army jawan's body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar
Findings of paper leak probe will be used to strengthen process: Army