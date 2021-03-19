Left Menu

No shortage of urea in any state: Gowda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:23 IST
Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

There is no shortage of urea in any state of the country, Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said in Parliament on Friday.

Gowda, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the Centre has made available 388.10 lakh tonne of urea till February of 2020-21 fiscal, against the requirement of 337.95 lakh tonne for the same period.

Out of which, 330.06 lakh tonne of urea has been sold till February this fiscal, he added.

The Centre allocates a sufficient quantity of fertilizers after assessment of the requirement from the states before the commencement of each cropping season.

The minister said the movement of all subsidized fertilizers are being monitored throughout the country by an online web-based monitoring system called 'Integrated Fertiliser Monitory System (iFMS).

The state governments are regularly advised to coordinate with manufacturers and importers of fertilizers for streamlining the supplies through the timely placement of indents of railway rakes.

Also, the gap between demand and production in the case of urea is met through imports, he added.

Urea prices are fixed by the government and its maximum retail price is Rs 242 per bag of 45 kg. In the case of P&K fertilizers, the prices are fixed by private companies.

To another query, Gowda said the consumption of chemical fertilizers has remained ''uneven'' in the last few years.

Up to February 2020-21 fiscal, consumption of urea was 330.06 lakh tonne, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) was 113.75 lakh tonne, Muriate of Potash (MoP) at 30.45 lakh tonne and NPKS fertilizers at 116.68 lakh tonne.

