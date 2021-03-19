Labour Bureau and BECIL sign service level agreement to support surveys

The Labour Bureau an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting signed a service level agreement for providing technical and manpower support to the Labour Bureau in the conduct of All India Surveys on Migrant Workers & All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey(AQEES).

​Shri DPS Negi, Director General, Labour Bureau and Shri George Kuruvilla, CMD, BECIL signed a service level agreement in the presence of Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour & Employment and Shri Apurva Chandra.

​The signing of the agreement marks the beginning of a new era in the field of IT-enabled surveys. The surveys to be undertaken by Bureau will be integrated with the technology provided by BECIL, which will substantially reduce the time taken for completion of surveys by at least 30-40%. The Ministry in order to implement the newly introduced category of 'Fixed Term Employment (FTE) has decided that the manpower engaged through the IT partner for supporting these surveys will be offered Fixed Term Employment. The Fixed Term Employment is a historic provision in the recent labour codes that will bestow various benefits on the workers engaged for a fixed term by treating them at par with permanent workers.

​While expressing pleasure on the signing of the agreement, Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar stated "These surveys will prove highly useful and game-changer in providing Government with crucial data on migrant workers and the employment situation in formal and informal establishments. I am glad that the Bureau is integrating the survey work with the latest available technology to achieve timely and faster results."

"The utility of any database lies in its accuracy and timeliness, I am sure that with the use of technology, Bureau will achieve both greater accuracy and timeliness in the data generated under these surveys" stated Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Labour & Employment.

​Shri George Kuruvilla, CMD, BECIL (a mini Ratna Company of I&B Ministry) on this occasion, assured the Minister of Labour & Employment, Secretary (L&E), DG, Labour Bureau and other senior officers of the Ministry that his organisation will leave no stone unturned to complete surveys assigned to them on time with expected quality.

​Speaking on the occasion, Shri DPS Negi, Director General, Labour Bureau mentioned that it is for the first time that such IT-enabled surveys will be undertaken by an organization on such a large scale. He also informed that this year Bureau will launch and complete five All India Surveys on Migrant workers, Domestic workers, AQEES, employment generated by professionals and employment generated in the transport sector. These All India Surveys will generate enormous data for devising the right policies for employment and welfare of labour.

