Demand for 'makhana' products likely to grow 25-40 pc in next 3 years: Tomar

The demand for value-added products of 'makhana' (fox nut) is likely to grow by 25-40 percent over the next three years, Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Friday. Globally, makhana products are highly popular in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Thailand, he said. ''As per the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the demand for value-added products of makhana is expected to grow by 25-40 percent over the next three years,'' the minister said in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha. There is no separate Harmonised System (HS) code for exports or imports of makhana or its products. Hence, estimates for the exports and imports of such products are not available, he added. On steps taken to promote makhana products, the minister said the Centre has identified six districts of Bihar -- Araria, Darbhanga, Katihar, Madhubani, Saharsa, and Supaul -- under the scheme One District One Product (ODOP) for makhana. APEDA organizes buyer-seller meets for export promotion of health products and nutri cereals including makhana. Besides, a regional research station on makhana at Darbhanga, under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-Research Complex for Eastern Region (RCER) has developed and released the first-ever variety of makhana- 'Swarna Vaidehi' - to improve makhana productivity. It has also developed the technology to cultivate makhana in cropping system mode and makhana-based Integrated Farming System, he added.

