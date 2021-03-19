Left Menu

Demand for 'makhana' products likely to grow 25-40 pc in next 3 years: Tomar

As per the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA, the demand for value-added products of makhana is expected to grow by 25-40 percent over the next three years, the minister said in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:35 IST
Demand for 'makhana' products likely to grow 25-40 pc in next 3 years: Tomar
Representative Image. Image Credit: pixahive.com

The demand for value-added products of 'makhana' (fox nut) is likely to grow by 25-40 percent over the next three years, Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Friday. Globally, makhana products are highly popular in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Thailand, he said. ''As per the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the demand for value-added products of makhana is expected to grow by 25-40 percent over the next three years,'' the minister said in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha. There is no separate Harmonised System (HS) code for exports or imports of makhana or its products. Hence, estimates for the exports and imports of such products are not available, he added. On steps taken to promote makhana products, the minister said the Centre has identified six districts of Bihar -- Araria, Darbhanga, Katihar, Madhubani, Saharsa, and Supaul -- under the scheme One District One Product (ODOP) for makhana. APEDA organizes buyer-seller meets for export promotion of health products and nutri cereals including makhana. Besides, a regional research station on makhana at Darbhanga, under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-Research Complex for Eastern Region (RCER) has developed and released the first-ever variety of makhana- 'Swarna Vaidehi' - to improve makhana productivity. It has also developed the technology to cultivate makhana in cropping system mode and makhana-based Integrated Farming System, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Finn Russell to return for Scotland against France

Scotlands first-choice flyhalf Finn Russell will be available for the re-arranged Six Nations clash against France next week after being ruled out against Italy this weekend, coach Gregor Townsend said. Russell has been going through concus...

Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Solomon Islands

Soloman Islands on Friday received Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. The Indo-Pacific approach in practice. Made in India vaccines reach the Solomon Islands, S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India,...

Lockdown is an option, says Maha CM as COVID-19 cases rise alarmingly

A day after Maharashtra witnessed the highest one-day spike of 25,833 COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.Talking to reporters in Nandurb...

Param Bir Singh transfer: BJP leader flays 'contradictions'

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday said the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state was full of contradictions as constituents were talking in different voices over the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze and the transfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021