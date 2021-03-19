Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say drone attack hit Saudi Aramco in Riyadh

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Friday said it hit a Saudi Aramco facility in Riyadh, in an attack comprising six armed drones.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attack, or any damage, from Saudi authorities. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

