Despite increase in COVID-19 cases, mortality rate remains low in Pune

Amid the concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Pune administration on Friday informed that despite a surge in positivity rate, mortality rate remains low in the city.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:39 IST
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Pune administration on Friday informed that despite a surge in positivity rate, mortality rate remains low in the city. Speaking to ANI, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, "Despite COVID-19 cases increasing with every passing day in Pune, the mortality rate remains low. The mortality rate in Pune is at 2.29 per cent which was above 2.6 per cent earlier. However, the positivity rate which had gone down below 10 per cent recently has again reached 23 per cent in Pune."

The Pune city administration has increased the COVID-19 testing upto 12,000 a day to combat the virus. "Around 90 per cent of COVID positive patients are in home isolation and the severity of the cases is low this time. The Pune city administration has increased the COVID-19 testing upto 12,000 a day," the Mayor said.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases and they account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 39,726 new daily cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to record the highest daily new cases at 25,833, 65 per cent of the daily cases, followed by Punjab with 2,369 while Kerala reported 1,899 new cases.

In terms of response, the Centre is actively engaging with all state and Union Territories (UTs) governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. (ANI)

