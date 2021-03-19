OneBasket.in- Moreover Organic, Desi is here!

Left Menu

Mumbai, Maharashtra : Hyderabad-based agri-tech start-up, OneBasket, which is addressing the supply-demand gap in the non-perishables segment is creating Win-Win situation for Farmers and Consumers alike.

Now, more than ever, people have become increasingly conscious of what they eat. According to Ernst and Young, the organic food market is in a dilemma. Organic food is healthy but comes with its own challenges for the farmers. For instance, it is difficult to grow, it is labour intensive., takes longer time to mature and generates lesser yield.

For consumers however, it is three times more expensive to non-organic food which is produced using genetically modified seeds.

So, can one eat healthy without it being expensive? The answer lies in Desi Seeds. Also known as Heirloom Seeds. There are many reasons why these seeds are becoming the first choice for farmers and consumers alike. Some of them being: • Takes the normal cycle time to grow • Inexpensive for farmers • Very high in Nutrition as opposed to genetically modified seeds • Wallet friendly for consumers unlike organic • Much tastier- testified by consumers So how can one buy farm produce made with Desi seeds? Through OneBasket.in .OneBasket is an Agri technology company which has developed a supply chain platform to offer customers a wider choice of groceries produced with Desi Seeds. Onebasket has successfully created a Win-Win situation for Framers and Consumers.

Mr Madhusudan Reddy Salla- Founder of OneBasket said “Today 95% of the farm produce available in the market are cultivated with commercial seeds that are mostly genetically modified for better resistance to pests and higher yield.Most of the organic labelled products available also use genetically modified seeds. Since “Organic” has become very popular.” He added “Since organic food is more expensive to grow with a lesser yield, farmers opt out of producing them. This results in genetically modified food being labelled as “Oraganic” and consumers paying a premium for no better grade of food.” How can a consumer find out if what they have bought is organic or not? They can’t. At least without OneBasket. An block chain based technology, OneBasket provides you with traceability of the source of your food, what are the seeds used to grow them, and the stages the produce has gone through to reach you. You will never pay extra. After one year of sales within Hyderabad OneBasket’s customers can differentiate the product by just its taste rather than scanning the QR code that is available behind their products. This encouraged OneBasket to now onboard thousands of farmers that can provide the healthy alternative to commercial grade seeds. Within a year of starting operations OneBasket has already been able to list and sell close to 80-100 tonnes worth farm produce on their platform.

OneBasket gives identity to its farmers and helps consumers directly place their order for the quality of produce they would like to buy.Onebasket has reached USD 1 Million in revenues in a short span of starting operations and expecting FY 22 to end with USD 7-10 million. About OneBasket : OneBasket started in 2019 with a forward vision to change the supply chain of Agri products. The vision was to apply technology to benefit both the farmers and consumers. Over one year in market research and field visits the gap was evident for traceability in the Agri supply chain. Customers want better quality products but vendors were pushing out the same product with fancy labels. This led to the development of OneBasket platform that started with 20 farmers and now scaled to 200 in a span of 6 months.

OneBasket applies technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a marketing and identity platform for Indian farmers and the un-organized food supply chain. Our full-stack supply chain platform uses AI and farmer assisted Machine Learning (ML) to trace and grade food grains digitally. The platform provides traceability, guaranteed quality, and ease of transaction between farmers, millers, and consumers.

With over 8000 active subscribers and farmers calling in to enrol every day, we would soon be beating our forecasts set forth for this fiscal. Currently, we are billing around 50K USD in monthly sales and estimate to get to 100K USD monthly sales before March 2020. The company has witnessed customer's awareness and willingness to subscribe to the produce/farmer for continued supply.

