Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

An explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more, emergency officials said.The blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning. It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.Two adults and a child were found dead, according to emergency officials.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:34 IST
The blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning. It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.

Two adults and a child were found dead, according to emergency officials. Four more people, including a 10-year-old, have been hospitalised with injuries, they said.

Residents of the building were evacuated, and the gas supply was cut off in 36 apartments, the Interfax news agency reported.

The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

