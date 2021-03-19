Left Menu

Eskom cancels load shedding due to generation units returning to service

Since Thursday morning, Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at the Duvha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel and Kusile power stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:43 IST
Eskom has once again apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience suffered during the power cuts. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Due to some generation units returning to service, Eskom has announced the cancellation of load shedding with effect from midday.

"Eskom is pleased to announce that load shedding will be cancelled from 12:00 today as some generation units have returned to service, helping to restore generating capacity to meet the customer demand," said Eskom in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, a further unit each is expected to come back to service today at the Camden and Majuba power stations.

"Although we have also lost other units at Tutuka, Camden and Hendrina power stations, we have managed to adequately replenish emergency generation reserves," said the power utility.

Eskom had planned stage 2 load shedding to last until Saturday.

In addition, the State-owned entity said it plans to conduct short-term maintenance and replenish the emergency reserves in preparation over the long weekend due to low demands.

The entity said it is currently running on 7 183MW planned maintenance, while another 10 464MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

"The improved generation availability, together with the lower long weekend demand, has enabled us to cancel load shedding at this point."

Eskom has once again apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience suffered during the power cuts.

"As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such, the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load shedding remaining elevated."

In addition, Eskom is pleading with the citizens to use electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

The utility has a committee to communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

