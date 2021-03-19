Procurement centres in Haryana likely to be increased this year too: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said keeping in view the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, like last year, the number of centres is likely to be increased to ensure hassle-free crop procurement commencing from April 1. During this year's procurement process, the state government has decided to ensure 100 per cent transfer of direct online payments in the accounts of the farmers, he said.

Last year, the state had transferred more than 50 per cent of the payments directly to the accounts of the farmers and the rest of the payments were made through Arhtiyas (commission agents), Khattar said. The chief minister said this while presiding over a review meeting regarding COVID-19 vaccination drive, procurement and other issues with administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, and senior and chief medical officers through video conferencing here.

Health Minister Anil Vij also attended the meeting through video conferencing from Ambala, an official statement said. The chief minister while directing the officers concerned said as the harvesting season is also nearing, adequate arrangements should be made to ensure hassle-free procurement. “In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, health safety arrangements as earlier should be made to minimise health risk to those engaged in procurement operations. The deputy commissioners should ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are strictly followed at each procurement Centre,” he directed. The chief minister also directed the officers to make timely arrangements in the 'mandis' for the availability of labourers, ensure adequate number of weighing scales, gunny bags, sewing machines, etc.

He further directed the deputy commissioners to issue advance directions regarding timely lifting of the crop, smooth functioning of the procurement process and ensure that no 'Arhtiya' or farmer faces any problem. “Suitable transportation arrangements should be made for lifting of the crops from the mandis on time and if any transporter fails to lift the crops within 48 hours, then the deputy commissioners should remain ready with any alternative transport arrangements,” he further directed. Khattar asked the officials to ensure 100 per cent crop registration on 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal.

