SA-Japan partnership to see Water dept train artisans

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:58 IST
The handover of the facility takes place on the last day of South Africa’s National Water Week, commemorated from 15 - 22 March 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A partnership between South Africa and Japan will see the Department of Water and Sanitation train artisans deal with water losses in communities.

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the Ambassador of Japan, Norio Maruyama, are on Monday, 22 March, expected to officially hand over a multimillion-rand training yard and launch the training programme on non-revenue water.

The design of the training yard was done by the department's engineers, with technical support from the Japanese International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

A South African company was contracted by JICA to construct the training yard.

The Japanese government, through JICA, funded the construction of the training facility.

The handover of the facility takes place on the last day of South Africa's National Water Week, commemorated from 15 - 22 March 2021.

"DWS engineers will handle all the activities, including the maintenance of the training yard, to ensure the sustainability of the programme.

"The training yard is completed and ready to be handed over to the South African government by the Japanese government," said Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

