Indo-Uzbekistan Field Training Exercise DUSTLIK-II culminated

The second edition of the Indo-Uzbekistan Joint Field Training Exercise, EXERCISE DUSTLIK-II culminated on Friday, 19 March 2021, after 10 days of mutual learning.

In the joint exercise which began on 10 Mar 2021, training was focused on Counter Insurgency / Counter-Terrorism operations in the urban scenario as well as sharing of expertise on Skills at Arms. The exercise also provided an opportunity for troops of both Armies to foster everlasting professional and social bonding.

Advertisement

After intense military training, the joint exercise concluded with both Armies exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the terrorist groups during the Validation Exercise. The closing ceremony showcased the immense talent with a unique traditional touch of both nations. The senior officials expressed their satisfaction and gratitude towards the professional conduct of the exercise.

The bonhomie, espirit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in the future strengthening the bonds between the armed forces of both countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)