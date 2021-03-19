Left Menu

Indo-Uzbekistan Field Training Exercise DUSTLIK-II culminated

In the joint exercise which began on 10 Mar 2021, training was focused on Counter Insurgency / Counter-Terrorism operations in the urban scenario as well as sharing of expertise on Skills at Arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:06 IST
Indo-Uzbekistan Field Training Exercise DUSTLIK-II culminated
After intense military training, the joint exercise concluded with both Armies exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the terrorist groups during the Validation Exercise. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

The second edition of the Indo-Uzbekistan Joint Field Training Exercise, EXERCISE DUSTLIK-II culminated on Friday, 19 March 2021, after 10 days of mutual learning.

In the joint exercise which began on 10 Mar 2021, training was focused on Counter Insurgency / Counter-Terrorism operations in the urban scenario as well as sharing of expertise on Skills at Arms. The exercise also provided an opportunity for troops of both Armies to foster everlasting professional and social bonding.

After intense military training, the joint exercise concluded with both Armies exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the terrorist groups during the Validation Exercise. The closing ceremony showcased the immense talent with a unique traditional touch of both nations. The senior officials expressed their satisfaction and gratitude towards the professional conduct of the exercise.

The bonhomie, espirit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in the future strengthening the bonds between the armed forces of both countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal and World Bank sign $24m deal to improve sustainable forest management

The Government of Nepal and the World Bank today signed loan and grant agreements for the 24 million Forests for Prosperity Project 6.1 million as grant and 17.9 million as a concessional loan that will help Nepal advance sustainable forest...

Former Minister H T Krishnappa dead

Bengaluru, Mar 19 PTI Former Minister H T Krishnappa died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest, his family said on Friday.The 91-year-old leader breathed his last on Thursday.He was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in ...

Afghan govt, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, Afghanistans top peace official and a Taliban spokesman sa...

Swiss postpone plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Switzerland has postponed plans to relax its COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Friday, citing increasing coronavirus cases and insufficient progress on vaccinations. Switzerland had planned to allow outdoor events like football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021