Left Menu

Tiger seen in Guatala Autramghat sanctuary, a first after 1940

A tiger has been spotted in Guatala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time since 1940, with officials on Friday stating the big cat has strayed from Tipeshwar Sanctuary in Yavatmal, some 330 kilometres from here, in search of prey.The tiger was native to this region but vanished in 1940, though leopards have flourished with the current numbers being 25, Divisional Forest Officer Vijay Satpute told PTI.This tiger, which is a fully grown male, came to the sanctuary around March 11-12 and was spotted in a forest camera on March 15.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:00 IST
Tiger seen in Guatala Autramghat sanctuary, a first after 1940

A tiger has been spotted in Guatala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time since 1940, with officials on Friday stating the big cat has strayed from Tipeshwar Sanctuary in Yavatmal, some 330 kilometres from here, in search of prey.

The tiger was native to this region but vanished in 1940, though leopards have flourished with the current numbers being 25, Divisional Forest Officer Vijay Satpute told PTI.

''This tiger, which is a fully grown male, came to the sanctuary around March 11-12 and was spotted in a forest camera on March 15. It belongs to Tipeshwar area and we have confirmed it through its stripes. The route the tiger took to reach here has not been confirmed as it is not collared,'' Satpute said.

''We have formed seven teams to keep a watch on this tiger. Gautala has good prey base, which may be the reason why it is here. We have found that the tiger has hunted wild boar,'' he said.

Maharashtra State Wildlife Board member Yadav Tarte Patil said the tiger may have come through Pandharkawda, Umarkhed, some parts of Telangana, Akola, Dnyanganga (Buldhana), Hingoli, and reached Gautala from Ajanta mountain ranges.

''The tiger's journey may be close to 2,000 kilometres.

Such corridors should be declared as critical tiger habitat and best wildlife management practices must be implemented to protect such routes,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal and World Bank sign $24m deal to improve sustainable forest management

The Government of Nepal and the World Bank today signed loan and grant agreements for the 24 million Forests for Prosperity Project 6.1 million as grant and 17.9 million as a concessional loan that will help Nepal advance sustainable forest...

Former Minister H T Krishnappa dead

Bengaluru, Mar 19 PTI Former Minister H T Krishnappa died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest, his family said on Friday.The 91-year-old leader breathed his last on Thursday.He was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in ...

Afghan govt, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, Afghanistans top peace official and a Taliban spokesman sa...

Swiss postpone plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Switzerland has postponed plans to relax its COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Friday, citing increasing coronavirus cases and insufficient progress on vaccinations. Switzerland had planned to allow outdoor events like football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021