Drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery caused fire -Saudi energy ministry

A drone attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh caused a fire that was brought under control, the Saudi energy ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The attack happened at 6:05 a.m. Saudi time, the statement said.

