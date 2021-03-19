Left Menu

Nityanand Rai lauds CRPF personnel for role in fight against COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:08 IST
While presenting Gallantry medals and trophies for exceptional achievements in different categories, Shri Rai, in his address, congratulated the force personnel and their families. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 82nd Anniversary with zeal and ceremonial fervour. A parade was organised at the CRPF Academy, Gurugram to mark the occasion. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai took the salute at the parade.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister lauded CRPF personnel for their role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as Corona Warriors. He also commended their selfless service to society as 80,000 personnel pledged organ donations, besides their contribution as Nature Warriors by planting 25 lakh trees, and establishment of the National Centre for Divyang Empowerment. Shri Nityanand Rai appreciated the exceptional work of the CRPF in women's empowerment, as they shoulder equal responsibilities in effectively dealing with extreme internal challenges like terrorism, militancy, Left Wing Extremism, Rapid Action Force duties in riot control, law and order, maintenance of communal harmony and Disaster Management.

While presenting Gallantry medals and trophies for exceptional achievements in different categories, Shri Rai, in his address, congratulated the force personnel and their families. He paid tributes to all the martyrs and saluted their immense and unparalleled contribution in upholding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. He also remarked that the unflinching commitment of the CRPF to its motto of 'Service and Loyalty' is ingrained in its work culture.

In his address, Shri Kuldeep Singh, Director General (DG) CRPF thanked the minister for his august presence. The DG extended his best wishes to the force personnel and their families and assured them that the Force will continue to serve the nation with reinvigorated dedication and devotion.

The celebrations also included enthralling demonstrations by the CRPF Sports team, the Mallakhamb team and motorbike stunts by the renowned Mahila Daredevils of CRPF.

It was on this day in 1950 that the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police.

(With Inputs from PIB)

