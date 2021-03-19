Left Menu

Govt says 44 pc of rabi crops area harvested so far

As per the ministrys data, wheat crop has been harvested in 64.96 lakh hectares, 21 per cent of the estimated total cultivated area of 315.77 lakh hectares during the rabi season of the 2020-21 crop year July-June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:24 IST
Govt says 44 pc of rabi crops area harvested so far

Harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops have been completed in 44 per cent of the total 697 lakh hectares sown area during 2020-21 rabi season, according to data released by the agriculture ministry on Friday. Harvesting of rabi (winter) crops begins from March. The main rabi crop is wheat. As per the ministry's data, wheat crop has been harvested in 64.96 lakh hectares, 21 per cent of the estimated total cultivated area of 315.77 lakh hectares during the rabi season of the 2020-21 crop year (July-June). Pulses like gram have been harvested in 106.07 lakh hectares, 67 per cent of the total sown area of 158.09 lakh hectares in the season. The ministry said pulses crops are reported to be in good condition. In case of oilseeds, harvesting has been completed in 72.71 per cent of total estimated cultivated area of 80.01 lakh hectares during the season and the crops' condition is reported to be normal. Harvesting of coarse cereal crops like jowar have been finished in 64 per cent of the total cultivated area of 49.22 lakh hectares. The ministry, however, said harvesting has not yet commenced in barley. In the case of sugarcane, more than 76 per cent harvesting has been done so far. About 48.51 lakh hectares was estimated total coverage under sugarcane in the rabi season of 2020-21. In areas where harvesting has been completed, farmers have begun sowing early kharif crops of 2021-22 crop year (July-June). The planting of rice, the main kharif (summer) crop, has increased by 18 per cent to 35.05 lakh hectares so far from over the year-ago period. Sowing of other kharif crops has also started on a small scale. In total, total kharif crops have been sown in 50.90 lakh hectares so far in the kharif season of 2021-22. Normally, sowing of kharif crops commences from June with the onset of the southwest monsoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal and World Bank sign $24m deal to improve sustainable forest management

The Government of Nepal and the World Bank today signed loan and grant agreements for the 24 million Forests for Prosperity Project 6.1 million as grant and 17.9 million as a concessional loan that will help Nepal advance sustainable forest...

Former Minister H T Krishnappa dead

Bengaluru, Mar 19 PTI Former Minister H T Krishnappa died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest, his family said on Friday.The 91-year-old leader breathed his last on Thursday.He was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in ...

Afghan govt, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, Afghanistans top peace official and a Taliban spokesman sa...

Swiss postpone plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Switzerland has postponed plans to relax its COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Friday, citing increasing coronavirus cases and insufficient progress on vaccinations. Switzerland had planned to allow outdoor events like football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021