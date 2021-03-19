Left Menu

President to visit Odisha from March 20-22

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said.He will reach Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.The president will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said.

He will reach Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

The president will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday. On the same day, he will inaugurate a super specialty hospital in the Rourkela steel plant, it said. On March 22, the president will visit the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark, before returning to New Delhi, the statement said.

