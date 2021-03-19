President to visit Odisha from March 20-22
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said.He will reach Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.The president will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:45 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said.
He will reach Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.
The president will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday. On the same day, he will inaugurate a super specialty hospital in the Rourkela steel plant, it said. On March 22, the president will visit the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark, before returning to New Delhi, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- India
- Odisha
- Bhubaneswar
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- NIT Rourkela
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Konark
ALSO READ
Odisha's coastline to emerge epicentre of India's development: Dharmendra Pradhan
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks pact with Odisha to set
MP, WB, Odisha top in land records digitisation: NCAER study
Special drive: Odisha Police rescues 160 missing children in four days
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks pact with Odisha to set