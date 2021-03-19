Safety remains the focus area of Railway operations: Piyush Goyal

"Safety remains the focus area of Railway operations and no one should let the guard down on that front. A thorough review and rechecking of all safety measures in running of trains need to be taken up by all concerned" This was stated by Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal while having a review meeting on "Safety Measures", today with the Board Members and General Managers of Zonal Railways.

While reviewing the safety performance, the Minister advised to focus on remedial measures for safety hazards like fire and ensuring alertness for signals and crossings. He asked the officers to focus on root cause analysis of breaches in safety and advised them to launch a safety drive.

Shri Piyush Goyal directed Railway officials to take proactive steps towards sensitising passengers against smoking in trains. He said that erring passengers need to be deterred from causing risks to others by smoking in the trains.

Hon'ble Minister of Railways instructed that strict monitoring needs to be done to ensure that the quality of materials, that is utilised in the manufacture of the coaches, is of the best possible quality.

It may be noted that the safety performance of Indian Railways has been improving sharply over the past 3 years.

This has been achieved through various safety measures undertaken in Mission mode including the following:

1) Elimination of All Unmanned Level Crossings eliminated on Broad Gauge since Jan 2019

2) Accelerated elimination of Manned Level Crossing Gates

3) Rehabilitation of bridges

4) Track Renewals

5) Production of ICF Coaches stopped from Jan 2018. Safer LHB Coaches being built.

6) Accelerated replacement of Old Mechanical Signalling with Electronic Signalling

7)Introduction of Indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System [TCAS]

8) Mechanised Maintenance and Inspection for Tracks & Bridges

9)Simulator based Training of Locomotive Pilots

(With Inputs from PIB)