Left Menu

TN polls: CM Palaniswami defends farm laws, says Stalin does not know anything about farming

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:28 IST
TN polls: CM Palaniswami defends farm laws, says Stalin does not know anything about farming
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In a spirited defence of the Centre's farm laws during his campaign for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said his party opposed aspects like cess and levy for farmers but the DMK 'supported' them.

Hitting out at DMK chief M K Stalin who has been focusing on the farm laws and opposing them in his election propaganda, Palaniswami said the former does not know anything about farming and the AIADMK would be the first party to resist any move if farmers were to be affected.

Canvassing votes for Selvi Ramajayam, AIADMK nominee in Kurinjipadi, an agrarian constituency here, he said the protest in north India against farm laws was 'instigated' by intermediaries but Stalin could not even explain it.

The AIADMK leader pointed to price volatility in farm markets to buttress his point. During sowing, tomato's market price may be Rs 40 per kilo but at the stage of harvest, the price could fall to even Rs 2 or 3 per kilo, he said.

Considering scenarios such as this, the new laws facilitate purchase of farm produce at prevailing market rates though prices, after ruling high initially could have fallen at the time of harvest, he said.

Also, farmers would get a share if the produce was sold at a higher price. ''What is wrong in it,''? he asked and listed levies and cess (to be borne by farmers including in markets) to the tune of about 8.5 per cent in northern regions of the country.

Seeking to know if it was correct to burden ryots with such taxes, he said while his party opposed taxing farmers, Stalin supported it.

''Stalin does not know anything about farming. Guarding farmers during price fall is the AIADMK government's intention,'' he said supporting the farm laws, against which a large number of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at the borders of Delhi for nearly four months.

While the AIADMK government enacted the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020, the DMK ushered in the hydrocarbon project by 'usurping' farmers lands, Palaniswami alleged.

''Stalin is trying to hoodwink people and somehow capture power,'' he added.

Blaming DMK over issues including Cauvery, he accused Stalin of keeping in mind the interests of of his family alone and not that of the people.

He also listed his government's initiatives like 2,000 Amma Clinics and 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical admissions, who clear National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test.

At another campaign location, he mocked at Stalin for collecting petitions from the public and placing it in a box in this e-age when the government had already been implementing effective grievance redressal mechanisms.

By calling toll free number --1100-- people could lodge their complaints from anywhere. Also, authorities have addressed grievances flagged in 5.22 lakh petitions out of 9.77 lakh received by ministers, MLAs, and district collectors, he said.

Alleging that the DMK was an unruly outfit, the CM said it would not allow anyone to live in peace.

Seeking votes for party candidate fielded from Cuddalore constituency, M C Sampath (Industries Minister), he said ''after Amma's government is formed again,'' every household would get a washing machine and the 100-day rural employment scheme shall be increased to 150 days.

Commodities distributed through Public Distribution Outlets would be door-delivered and every family shall get a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month, he said, highlighting the key assurances in the AIADMK manifesto. PTI VGN VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi interacts with tea garden workers in poll-bound Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lunch with tea garden workers in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Friday, asserting that the party will hike daily wages if voted to power.Gandhi, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, int...

India eye redemption in T20 series against South Africa but without skipper Harmanpreet in opener

Outplayed in the ODI series, Indian women will have to lift their game in all departments to redeem themselves in the three-match T20 series against South Africa but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the series-opener on Saturday due to an...

Taliban insist on Islamic system for Afghanistan and sticking to troop withdrawal deadline

The Taliban on Friday pushed back against major regional players at a conference in Moscow who said Afghanistan should not return to being an Islamic emirate, and it warned the United States against keeping troops in Afghanistan beyond thei...

Confusion over man's death, doctor questions whether he actually got COVID jab

Confusion prevails here over the death of a labourer in his 30s, two days after vaccination, with an official questioning whether he actually got a shot for COVID-19 as he was not eligible for it under current norms.The post-mortem report s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021