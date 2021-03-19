Left Menu

Delhi, Hry & Punjab scientists, officials should work together to tackle stubble burning issue: Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:32 IST
Delhi, Hry & Punjab scientists, officials should work together to tackle stubble burning issue: Rai
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

Scientists and officials of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab should work together to tackle the issue of stubble burning, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. Like Delhi, other states should set up a centralised system for bio-compositing and distribute bio-decomposer free, he told a delegation of officials from Punjab and Haryana who had come to Delhi to enquire about the effects of the solution.

Last year, the Delhi government had launched PUSA bio-decomposer, developed by scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute here, claiming it can decompose crop residue within 20 days and prevent stubble burning.

''We hope that all the state governments will take positive initiatives together to deal with the problem of stubble burning,'' Rai said during the meeting.

The delegation also met the officials of the development department, scientists of PUSA Institute and farmers of Hiranki, Palla and Jindpur villages who used the bio-decomposer in their fields last year.

Rai said both short term and long term policy will be needed to tackle the problem of stubble burning.

''Scientists of PUSA Institute and officials of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab should work on this by forming a joint team,'' he said.

Last year, farmers in Delhi had sprayed PUSA bio-decomposer in their fields and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hailed the results.

