President Kovind to visit Odisha from March 20 to 22
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22 to grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela and inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in Rourkela Steel Plant, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:39 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22 to grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela and inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in Rourkela Steel Plant, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. He will reach Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.
"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22, 2021. In the evening of March 20, 2021, the President will reach Bhubaneswar," said the President's Secretariat. On March 21, 2021, the President will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela. On the same day, he will also inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in the Rourkela Steel Plant.
On March 22, 2021, he will visit the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark, before returning to New Delhi. Earlier, he had visited Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trivendra Rawat presents Rs 57,400 cr budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Uttarakhand'
Land mafia including govt officers booked for illegally planting trees in Uttarakhand
SC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt on Amazon Prime Video's India head’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.
Ceremony held to mark first anniversary of Gairsain as Uttarakhand's summer capital
Uttarakhand Governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine