Left Menu

UP stands first in country in rate of conviction for crimes against women

Uttar Pradesh holds the top position in rate of conviction for crimes against women in the country, said the Uttar Pradesh ADG on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:46 IST
UP stands first in country in rate of conviction for crimes against women
Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh holds the top position in rate of conviction for crimes against women in the country, said the Uttar Pradesh ADG on Friday. "Uttar Pradesh stands number one in the rate of conviction in connection with crimes against women in the country. In cases related to POCSO, convicts were awarded either a death penalty or life sentence," Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told ANI.

The ADG also said that the state police have adopted zero-tolerance against the mafia and arrested several dreaded criminals and mafias in the last four years. Kumar's statement comes against the backdrop of the completion of four years of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a development booklet comprising the government's achievements on the completion of four years. "In the last four years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," the Chief Minister said at the launch of the book.

"Earlier, the state's health infrastructure was considered the weakest, but today our COVID-19 management has been appreciated, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) also acknowledging our efforts," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

Europe rises, auto rally lifts German DAX to record high

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban insist on Islamic system for Afghanistan and sticking to troop withdrawal deadline

The Taliban on Friday pushed back against major regional players at a conference in Moscow who said Afghanistan should not return to being an Islamic emirate, and it warned the United States against keeping troops in Afghanistan beyond thei...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...

Soccer-Celtic will not give Rangers guard of honour, says interim boss Kennedy

Celtic will not give Scottish Premiership champions Rangers a guard of honour when their bitter Glasgow rivals visit Parkhead for the Old Firm derby on Sunday, interim boss John Kennedy said on Friday. Rangers completed their first league t...

U.S. charges Proud Boys with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6

A federal grand jury has charged four members of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to block Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens election victory, according to a new superseding indictment unsealed on Friday. The indictment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021