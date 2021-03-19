Maha: Three held for poaching nilgais in Chandrapur

Three men were arrested on Friday for allegedly poaching two nilgais (Asian antelopes) from the jungles of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, a forest official said.

The three accused allegedly mixed urea in a pond to kill the wild animals in the vicinity of Dongargaon village under Talodhi forest range, the official said.

As many as 16 goats died after drinking water from the pond on Friday morning, following which the villagers reported the matter to forest authorities, he said.

During the probe, the forest officials got a tip-off about the poaching of two nilgais by the three accused, chief conservator of forest N R Praveen said.

The accused Nikesh Nannaware (37), Pravin Dhanvijay (23) and Channa Rushi (55) from Palasgaon village have confessed to the crime, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

