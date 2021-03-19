PGCIL to acquire 74% stake of JPVL in Jaypee POWERGRID for Rs 351 cr

State-run Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 74 per cent stake in Jaypee POWERGRID Ltd (JPL) for Rs 351.64 crore.

On completion of the transaction, JPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGCIL, a regulatory filing said. PGCIL will purchase 74 per cent stake of Jaiprakash Power Ventures in JPL at an aggregate consideration of Rs 351,64,80,000, the filing stated.

JPL-JV has developed a 214 km long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from Karcham-Wangtoo project in Himachal Pradesh. The power transmitted is meant for distribution and consumption in states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. PTI KKS MR MR

