PGCIL to acquire 74% stake of JPVL in Jaypee POWERGRID for Rs 351 cr
State-run Power Grid Corporation PGCIL said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 74 per cent stake in Jaypee POWERGRID Ltd JPL for Rs 351.64 crore.On completion of the transaction, JPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGCIL, a regulatory filing said. The power transmitted is meant for distribution and consumption in states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:10 IST
State-run Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 74 per cent stake in Jaypee POWERGRID Ltd (JPL) for Rs 351.64 crore.
On completion of the transaction, JPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGCIL, a regulatory filing said. PGCIL will purchase 74 per cent stake of Jaiprakash Power Ventures in JPL at an aggregate consideration of Rs 351,64,80,000, the filing stated.
JPL-JV has developed a 214 km long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from Karcham-Wangtoo project in Himachal Pradesh. The power transmitted is meant for distribution and consumption in states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. PTI KKS MR MR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SAD MLAs stage walkout from Punjab Vidhan Sabha over fuel taxes
SC reserves order on UP govt's plea seeking transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail
Delhi Police arrests criminal lodged in Punjab jail for plot to kill Sushil Pandit
Punjab industries minister gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
Punjab FC aim to launch title bid with win over Gokulam Kerala FC