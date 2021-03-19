COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.

"We are very upset as multiplexes were shut for 7 months and we just started to settle down. On Saturdays and Sundays we expected much footfall," a movie theatre owner told ANI. The administration has also imposed a night curfew in the city. The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,684 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)