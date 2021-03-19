Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM to transfer payment to beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana on March 21

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer a total amount of Rs 7 crore 55 lakh to the bank accounts of livestock owners as the 15th and 16th installment under Godhan Nyaya Yojana on March 21.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:36 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Phoro/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer a total amount of Rs 7 crore 55 lakh to the bank accounts of livestock owners as the 15th and 16th installment under Godhan Nyaya Yojana on March 21. According to a press release, this includes, 15th installment of Rs 3 crore 75 lakh and the 16th installment of Rs 3 crore 80 lakh. Adding 15th and 16th installments, the total amount paid to the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana would add up to Rs 88 crore by March 21.

It is noteworthy that with an objective to provide additional income to the livestock owners, Godhan Nyaya Yojana was launched on July 20, 2020, on the occasion of the Hareli festival for procurement of cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg. Under this scheme, payment against dung procurement is being done fortnightly. Women self-help groups are producing vermicompost in Gauthans from the procured dung. Till March 15, 1 lakh 18 thousand 611 quintals of vermicompost has been produced in Gauthans, and 83 thousand 900 quintals of the vermicompost so produced has already been sold. Nearly 1 lakh 62 thousand 497 cattle rearers and around 70 thousand 299 landless villagers in the state are being benefitted under the scheme.

It said that 44.55 percent of the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana are women. Vermi compost regulations are also being tested for quality control of vermicompost produced in Gothan. So far, 3 thousand 184 samples have been tested. So far 44 lakh quintals of cow dung has been procured from the cattle ranchers under Godhan Nyaya Yojana. Construction of total 9 thousand 487 gauthans was sanctioned under Suraji Gaon Yojana, out of which construction of 5 thousand 586 gauthans has already been completed while construction of 2 thousand 772 gauthans is in progress.

Last month, 324 gauthans have been built in the state. Similarly, the construction of 85 thousand 503 vermi stitches in gauthans were approved, and 69 thousand 972 of these vermi stitches have already been constructed by March 15. The number of self-supporting gauthans in the state has increased to 387, the press release reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

