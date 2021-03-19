Unionist anger at Brexit deal puts N.Ireland 'in quite a dangerous place', Britain says

Anger in Northern Ireland's unionist community over the implementation of the Brexit divorce deal is such that it could undermine stability so Britain had to act to extend the grace periods, British Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said.

"If the unionist community feel that the Protocol is breaching the Good Friday agreement and moving away from the spirit of it, then we're in quite a dangerous place in terms of stability of not just the executive but the north-south institutions," Lewis told reporters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)